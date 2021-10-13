Bench to be blessed for baby box backer

A blessing of a memorial bench is set for 7 p.m. today at the New Haven Fire Station, 910 Hartzell Road, New Haven, in honor of a 14-year-old Safe Haven Baby Box supporter who died in a car crash, according to a news release.

Monica Kelsey, the Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder/CEO, and Corie Walls, founder of The Ataya Kaser Memorial, are expected to speak. Walls also is Ataya Kaser's mother.

“Ataya always wanted to be a part of Safe Haven Baby Boxes,” Walls said in a statement.

“Placing her memorial benches alongside the baby boxes is just one of the many ways we are honoring her.”

Two infants have been surrendered at the fire station, the release said, noting the dates of those surrenders are featured on the bench.