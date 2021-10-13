New mass vaccination site to open Monday

A new mass vaccination site at Memorial Coliseum will be about 80% smaller in size than the clinic where thousands of Fort Wayne area residents received COVID-19 immunizations earlier in the pandemic.

The Allen County Department of Health today allowed members of the media to tour the new clinic. The 8,000-square-foot site in the Appleseed Room will about one-fifth the size of the previous 40,000-square-foot site, health department officials said.

The new site opens at 9 a.m. Monday. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, likely until the end of the year.

The site will provide free vaccinations using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, including booster shots for eligible residents.

No Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered, nor are those who received them eligible for Pfizer shots now, said Mindy Waldron, department administrator.

The health department asks those seeking a shot to make an appointment through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

The Coliseum parking fee is waived for people seeking immunization. They should use the Expo Center entrance. Wheelchairs will be available.

rsalter@jg.net