Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle Huntington County crash

A motorcyclist died early today in a two-vehicle crash on Indiana 114 in Huntington County, the county sheriff's department said.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of family members, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

It said a GMC Yukon was headed west on the state highway about 5:10 a.m. in heavy fog, about half a mile east of County Road 100 East, when it attempted to pass a commercial motor vehicle not involved in the crash.

During the passing attempt, it said, the Yukon collided head-on with a Harley Davidson Electra Glide headed east on the state highway.

Both vehicles and occupants left the roadway, the statement said. It said the motorcyclist died at the scene; the Yukon's driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash investigation is continuing, the statement said.