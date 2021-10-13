Standoff ends; man in custody

A man underwent a mental health evaluation after keeping officers at bay during a Monday night standoff, Fort Wayne police said Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a home in the 5000 block of Maplecrest Road about 9:30 p.m. to meet with a woman who said she was a victim of a domestic assault.

The woman told police her husband was suicidal and inside the house with weapons.

The man refused to respond to police but surrendered to officers after several hours. He was taken to a hospital.