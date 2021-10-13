Harbor Freight Tools recalls Bauer forced air propane portable heaters due to the fitting at the back of the heater can fail to be sufficiently tight, causing the heater to leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard.

This recall involves Bauer Forced Air Propane portable heaters, a forced air heater powered by propane gas. The unit is red, and measures 13 inches long, 9 inches high and 17 inches wide. The name “Bauer” is printed on the side of the heater in white letters. The heater has item number 57176 printed on the ratings label at the rear of the unit located next to the gas inlet.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane portable heaters and inspect the heaters with a soapy water leak test per these instructions from Harbor Freight to determine that the fitting at the back of the unit is not leaking. Harbor Freight is contacting all known purchasers directly with updated instructions for use and detailed instructions on how to inspect and tighten the fittings on the heaters if necessary, using the wrench supplied with the product. If leaks persist, after self-inspection and appropriate tightening as needed, contact Harbor Freight Tools for more information.

Consumers can contact Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at productcompliance@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage for more information.

The firm has received 13 reports of propane gas leaking, including one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.

The heaters were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from November 2020 until March 5, 2021 for about $100.