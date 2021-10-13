Wednesday, October 13, 2021 8:16 am
Huntington police investigate fatal crash
The Journal Gazette
Huntington County Sheriff's Department officers are investigating a fatal crash this morning along Indiana 114, according to its Facebook page.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Indiana 114 between County Roads 100 East and 200 East.
Several emergency responders are on the scene.
We'll bring you more information when it becomes available.
