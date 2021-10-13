The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, October 13, 2021 8:16 am

    Huntington police investigate fatal crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Huntington County Sheriff's Department officers are investigating a fatal crash this morning along Indiana 114, according to its Facebook page.

    Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Indiana 114 between County Roads 100 East and 200 East.

    Several emergency responders are on the scene.

    We'll bring you more information when it becomes available.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  