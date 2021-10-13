Shooting leaves 1 dead in car

Fort Wayne police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car late Tuesday night.

Officers said they were called to the 2300 block of John Street after a vehicle crash followed shots being fired about 10:43 p.m.

They found the man in the driver seat of a Toyota Corolla suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics later pronounced him dead, police said.

Detectives believe the victim was shot while inside the car and crashed into a parked vehicle before officers arrived.

No further information was provided.