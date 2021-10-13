Wednesday, October 13, 2021 6:31 am
Shooting leaves 1 dead in car
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car late Tuesday night.
Officers said they were called to the 2300 block of John Street after a vehicle crash followed shots being fired about 10:43 p.m.
They found the man in the driver seat of a Toyota Corolla suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics later pronounced him dead, police said.
Detectives believe the victim was shot while inside the car and crashed into a parked vehicle before officers arrived.
No further information was provided.
