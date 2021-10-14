Catholic Charities to issue Fort Wayne photo ID cards

People who don’t have photo identification will soon be able to get a Fort Wayne community identification card.

Mayor Tom Henry signed an executive order Thursday to make Catholic Charities the fiscal agent and issuer of the cards. Some populations, such as refugees, face challenges obtaining photo identification cards.

Providing residents with ID cards will assist them with tasks that require identification, such as accessing city services. Henry said the program is a proactive effort to recognize all citizens and demonstrate respect, value, diversity and inclusion.

"The City of Fort Wayne and Catholic Charities are committed to making a positive difference for individuals and families as we strive to be a welcoming community," Henry said in a news release. "It’s critical that we invest in the lives of our citizens. I’m looking forward to positive outcomes from our collective efforts to be a recognized leader in providing excellent services."

Catholic Charities has helped with similar programs in South Bend, Goshen, Elkhart and Plymouth. The organization has found that community partners, such as schools and hospitals, have accepted the community identification cards, the news release states.

Dan Florin, interim CEO of Catholic Charities, said the organization is proud to work with Fort Wayne in creating its first identification card program.

"We believe by issuing identification cards," Florin said, "our city and all of its citizens will benefit in areas of the economy, culture and safety."

