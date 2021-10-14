At least 1 shot at north-side hotel

One man was in life threatening condition after being shot twice Thursday at the Comfort Inn on West Washington Center Road.

The shooting happened around 2:35 p.m. at the hotel in the 1000 block of West Washington Center Road. When police responded, a man with two gunshot wounds was yelling and screaming for help, said Jeremy Webb, spokesman for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The man was transported to a hospital.

Webb said police only have a vague description of the suspect.

Not long after the incident, a man matching the description arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in non-life-threatening condition, Webb said.

"It's too early to confirm whether he's a suspect or not, but there's good probability," Webb said about an hour after the incident.

Fort Wayne police are still investigating the shooting, and a possible motive is unknown.

