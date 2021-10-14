PFW: No vaccination mandate for spring semester

Purdue Fort Wayne will not mandate vaccines for students, faculty and staff for the spring semester, a statement from the university said today.

Campus-wide conversations have been taking place during the fall semester about the possibility of implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the statement said.

After due diligence and significant input from the campus community, it said, the leadership team unanimously decided that mandating a vaccination for the spring semester was not feasible.

The group took into consideration the disruption a vaccination mandate would have on students in the middle of their academic year, the statement said. It said the decision was also based on recommendations from the PFW Ready Committee, which is guiding the campus with campus safety, protocols, logistics and operations during the pandemic.

Two student town halls, weekly question-and=answer sessions, input from the Faculty Senate and a survey were also conducted, the statement said.