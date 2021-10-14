Chance of storms in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

There is a chance of thunderstorms today in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

An isolated strong storm with gusty winds of 40 mph is possible this afternoon south of U.S. 24, the weather service said. There is a continued chance of thunderstorms tonight, but severe weather is not expected.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday into Friday evening, the weather service said; an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible from Friday afternoon into early Friday evening east of Interstate 69. It said the main threat would be isolated damaging wind gusts.