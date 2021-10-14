The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 14, 2021 2:09 pm

    Strikes for Charity set for Saturday

    The Journal Gazette

    Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union is hosting its Strikes for Charity fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown Entertainment.

    The event will benefit Standing Against Violence Everyday, a nonprofit that provides money for specialized training and equipment for the Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team.

    Strikes for Charity will feature bowling, a silent auction, photo booth and bumper cars.

    The silent auction includes a guitar, a day with SWAT, an autographed Troy Aikman photo, gift cards to local restaurants and gift baskets. Bidding is exclusively online and will close at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

