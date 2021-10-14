3rd round of Allen County chip-and-seal completed

Allen County’s project to convert gravel roads to chip-and-seal hard surfaces has completed its third round, the county board of commissioners said in a statement today.

The project, started in 2019, aims to convert the roads for public safety and economic development, using Local Income Tax funds, the statement said.

It said the third round of conversions was mainly in the southern portion of the county, with nearly 84 miles completed. The cost of the conversion was around $2 million.

Another 90 miles is scheduled to be converted by 2025, depending on funding, the statement said.