Verbatim: Mayor Henry and Catholic Charities announce new Fort Wayne Community Identification Card program

The following was released on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Mayor Tom Henry and Catholic Charities today announced a partnership to establish a Fort Wayne Community Identification Card program.

The program will be implemented through a mayoral executive order, which was signed by Mayor Henry today and Catholic Charities will serve as the fiscal agent and issuer of the cards. This is a proactive effort to recognize all citizens in our community and demonstrate respect, value, diversity, and inclusion.

Providing an identification card for populations that have challenges obtaining other forms of photo identification would assist individuals with tasks such as accessing City of Fort Wayne services where identification is required.

The cities of South Bend, Goshen, Elkhart, and Plymouth have similar programs in place and have found that community partners such as schools and hospitals have accepted the identification cards.

“The City of Fort Wayne and Catholic Charities are committed to making a positive difference for individuals and families as we strive to be a welcoming community,” said Mayor Henry. “It's critical that we invest in the lives of our citizens. I'm looking forward to positive outcomes from our collective efforts to be a recognized leader in providing excellent services.”

“Catholic Charities is proud to work with the City of Fort Wayne to create the first Fort Wayne Community Identification Card program,” said Catholic Charities Interim CEO, Dan Florin. “We believe by issuing identification cards, our city and all of its citizens will benefit in areas of the economy, culture and safety.”

Individuals may obtain a card by appointment at the office of Catholic Charities by contacting (260) 422-5625. Catholic Charities is located at 915 S. Clinton St. A card for adults 18-64 is $25, youth 17 and younger is $20, and seniors 65 and over is $20.