Thursday, October 14, 2021 8:43 am
Coombs Street closure extended
The Journal Gazette
The closure of a portion of Coombs Street between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue has been extended until Oct. 22, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Crews are working on a City Utilities project. A marked detour uses Berry Street, Clay Street, St. Joseph Boulevard, Lake Avenue and Columbia Avenue.
For questions or to report problems, call City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705.
