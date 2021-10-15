Indiana reports first flu death of season

The Indiana Department of Health today reported the first flu death of the 2021-22 flu season, and urged Hoosiers to get immunized against influenza.

No additional information about the patient is being released because of privacy laws, the state health department said in a statement.

In the 2020-21 flu season, seven Hoosiers died after contracting influenza, the statement said. In 2019-20, it said, 137 Hoosiers lost their lives to the disease.

“Although influenza deaths last year were some of the lowest we have seen, that is largely due to the COVID-19 mitigation measures most Hoosiers were following, such as staying home and wearing masks,” said Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, in the statement.

“The flu remains a very real threat to Hoosiers, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to get a flu shot to help protect themselves and our hospital systems, which are still strained by the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year, the health department said. Because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, it said, it’s important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits get a flu shot to protect the child.

Healthcare workers also are urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients, the statement said.

The flu season typically runs from October through May. To find vaccination sites by ZIP code, visit www.vaccine.gov.