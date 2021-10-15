Column: Inflation steps on the gas

The highest inflation rate in more than 10 years was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Labor Department.

Natural gas, unleaded gasoline, heating oil, rising wages, new cars, housing costs and groceries were among the factors that drove the September Consumer Price Index up 5.4% compared to last year’s inflation estimate.

Liquid fuels catch fire

Although all energy prices have been rising, liquid fuels, such as November delivery unleaded gasoline, diesel and crude oil were the biggest movers. November unleaded was at $2.47, up about 9 cents per gallon compared to last Friday’s close. Unleaded futures prices do not include taxes and transportation costs.

Peddle to the metal

Precious metals traders were quick to spot the trend, seized their piece of the action Wednesday morning and continued to stock up Thursday. Friday, however, saw liquidation and the sharp rally fizzle out, leaving gold only $6 higher on the week.

As of midday Friday, December gold traded at $1,768 per ounce, while December silver brought $23.34 per ounce.

Corn, soybeans gain ground Friday

On Tuesday, the USDA estimated the size of the 2021 corn and soybean crops are larger than expected, which stalled any strength seen in our ag sector. Wheat also fell, and hogs tumbled all week. Sugar, cocoa and orange juice also declined.

Coffee held steady. Cattle was the only major agricultural market to gain.

Corn, wheat, and soybeans, though late to the party, gained ground Friday as healthy exports numbers charged a recovery. Mexico and Costa Rica were big buyers of U.S. corn, China and Egypt bought soybeans and Ecuador was a customer for our soybean meal.

Corn for December delivery traded at $5.28 a bushel, November soybeans traded at $12.18 a bushel and December Chicago wheat was at $7.35 a bushel.

Housing commodities bolstered by demand

Supply snags, transportation issues and the fires in California combined to drive lumber and copper sharply higher all week.

Copper is used throughout our industrial/commercial economy, but has seen additional demand from new housing and solar components.

Although anticipated for years, higher long-term interest rates are finally becoming a threat to the housing boom.

December copper traded at $4.72 per pound, and lumber prices brought $756 per thousand board feet.

Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.paragoninvestments.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.