Daniels, Markeisha

Markeisha Daniels of Fort Wayne has been named to the summer Dean's List at the University of Maryland Global Campus, the school has announced.

To be eligible, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale during the term, and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, the university in Adelphi, Maryland, said in a statement.