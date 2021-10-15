The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 15, 2021 1:32 pm

    Daniels, Markeisha

    Markeisha Daniels of Fort Wayne has been named to the summer Dean's List at the University of Maryland Global Campus, the school has announced.

    To be eligible, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale during the term, and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, the university in Adelphi, Maryland, said in a statement.

     

     

