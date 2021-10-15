State police to collect, dispose of unused prescription drugs

Fort Wayne will have a collection site this month when the Indiana State Police again partners with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the 21st nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative.

The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

The Fort Wayne site will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the state police post, 5811 Ellison Road. The local collection site is among those that will be set up nationwide.

All sites will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs -- liquid and pill medications -- which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken.

Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.