    Friday, October 15, 2021 12:01 am

    Tox-Away Day set for today

    The Journal Gazette

    The city's Solid Waste Department, along with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, will have a Tox-Away Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the county household hazardous waste facility, 2260 Carroll Road. It will be a drive-thru event only.

    Items that can be disposed of include automotive products, batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent light bulbs, herbicides, household cleaners, paint, pool chemicals and propane tanks.

    There is a cost to dispose of items. For more on the items and cost, go to acwastewatcher.org/programs/household-hazardous-waste-disposal.

