The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, October 16, 2021 7:52 am

    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

     _________________________________

    Friday's scores

    Adams Central 62, Woodlan 0

     

    Avon 35, Noblesville 21

     

    Batesville 40, Connersville 13

     

    Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6

     

    Bloomington North 42, Southport 14

     

    Bluffton 33, Lakeland 29

     

    Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 0

     

    Brown Co. 12, Edgewood 0

     

    Brownsburg 31, Hamilton Southeastern 28

     

    Brownstown 42, Scottsburg 28

     

    Carmel 14, Lawrence Central 0

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0

     

    Cascade 30, Indpls Ritter 8

     

    Cass 42, Twin Lakes 0

     

    Castle 21, Ev. Memorial 7

     

    Center Grove 21, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 6

     

    Center Grove 21, Indpls Cathedral 6

     

    Centerville 46, Knightstown 0

     

    Central Noble 8, Garrett 0

     

    Charlestown 35, Eastern (Pekin) 14

     

    Churubusco 26, Fairfield 0

     

    Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 8

     

    Columbus East 31, Bedford N. Lawrence 15

     

    Columbus North 36, Terre Haute South 0

     

    Concord 26, Warsaw 22

     

    Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18

     

    Crawfordsville 18, Frankfort 8

     

    Danville 10, N. Montgomery 0

     

    Decatur Central 42, Franklin 7

     

    Delphi 60, Taylor 6

     

    E. Noble 56, Bellmont 7

     

    Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 14, Clinton Prairie 7

     

    Eastside 49, Angola 14

     

    Elkhart 21, New Prairie 14

     

    Ev. Harrison 17, Ev. Bosse 14

     

    Ev. Mater Dei 21, Ev. Reitz 17

     

    Ev. North 28, Ev. Central 6

     

    Fishers 49, Zionsville 46, 2OT

     

    Franklin Co. 28, Beech Grove 26

     

    Frankton 28, Alexandria 0

     

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 21

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Luers 15

     

    Gibson Southern 37, Boonville 6

     

    Glenn 41, S. Bend Washington 0

     

    Goshen 28, Wawasee 25

     

    Greencastle 49, N. Putnam 13

     

    Greenfield 27, New Castle 26

     

    Greensburg 55, Rushville 7

     

    Guerin Catholic 25, Culver Academy 20

     

    Hamilton Hts. 14, Rensselaer 0

     

    Hammond Central, N.Y. 51, E. Chicago Central 12

     

    Hanover Central 28, Calumet 6

     

    Heritage 39, Jay Co. 7

     

    Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0

     

    Highland 27, Kankakee Valley 14

     

    Hobart 40, Munster 14

     

    Homestead 48, Ft. Wayne South 0

     

    Indiana Deaf 42, Southside Home School 12

     

    Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls N. Central 14

     

    Indpls Brebeuf 44, Terre Haute North 13

     

    Indpls Chatard 42, Bloomington South 7

     

    Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 6

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 52, Edinburgh 10

     

    Indpls Pike 10, Lawrence North 7

     

    Indpls Roncalli 35, E. Central 21

     

    Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0

     

    Indpls Washington 48, Indpls Tindley 18

     

    Jasper 42, Vincennes 6

     

    Jeffersonville 40, Jennings Co. 14

     

    Jimtown 35, S. Bend Riley 0

     

    Knox 19, Caston 6

     

    Kokomo 28, Indpls Tech 0

     

    LaVille 19, Culver 6

     

    Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 22

     

    Lafayette Jeff 56, Muncie Central 10

     

    Lapel 42, Eastern Hancock 21

     

    Lawrenceburg 56, S. Dearborn 7

     

    Lebanon 12, Western Boone 7

     

    Leo 14, DeKalb 0

     

    Linton 48, S. Putnam 12

     

    Lowell 17, Andrean 7

     

    Marion 20, McCutcheon 13

     

    Merrillville 40, Chesterton 6

     

    Michigan City 41, Crown Point 28

     

    Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 6

     

    Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14

     

    Mishawaka Marian 16, S. Bend St. Joseph's 6

     

    Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3

     

    Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7

     

    Mooresville 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 27

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 13

     

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 54, Washington 6

     

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Eastern (Greene) 12

     

    N. Decatur 56, Wes-Del 0

     

    N. Harrison 28, Providence 6

     

    N. Knox 28, Paoli 20

     

    N. Newton 12, Tri-County 0

     

    N. Posey 52, Pike Central 16

     

    N. Vermillion 14, Seeger 7

     

    N. White 14, W. Central 0

     

    New Albany 35, Floyd Central 16

     

    New Haven 57, Huntington North 27

     

    New Palestine 55, Delta 6

     

    NorthWood 42, Plymouth 14

     

    Northeastern 60, Hagerstown 27

     

    Northfield 35, N. Miami 0

     

    Northview 44, Indian Creek 0

     

    Norwell 23, Columbia City 13

     

    Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0

     

    Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18

     

    Pendleton Hts. 42, Shelbyville 0

     

    Penn 38, S. Bend Adams 0

     

    Perry Central 33, Mitchell 7

     

    Peru 33, Manchester 13

     

    Pioneer 22, N. Judson 14

     

    Plainfield 28, Martinsville 27

     

    Portage 35, LaPorte 13

     

    River Forest 63, Bowman Academy 0

     

    Rochester 44, Maconaquah 12

     

    S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 6

     

    S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hammond Noll 14

     

    S. Decatur 54, Cambridge City 0

     

    S. Newton 12, Frontier 0

     

    S. Spencer 21, Tell City 14

     

    S. Vermillion 42, Attica 0

     

    Salem 61, W. Washington 0

     

    Seymour 34, Madison 0

     

    Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 20

     

    Silver Creek 61, Corydon 7

     

    Southridge 26, Forest Park 6

     

    Speedway 24, Triton Central 21

     

    Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 7

     

    Sullivan 28, W. Vigo 7

     

    Tecumseh 36, Crawford Co. 3

     

    Tippecanoe Valley 56, Southwood 25

     

    Tipton 28, Lafayette Catholic 13

     

    Tri 41, Union Co. 7

     

    Tri-Central 12, Clinton Central 6, OT

     

    Tri-West 42, Southmont 13

     

    Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 7

     

    W. Lafayette 44, Western 0

     

    W. Noble 26, Prairie Hts. 12

     

    Wabash 12, Whitko 9

     

    Westfield 42, Franklin Central 28

     

    Wheeler 28, Griffith 7

     

    Whiteland 42, Greenwood 28

     

    Whiting 7, Boone Grove 6

     

    Winamac 27, Triton 7

     

    Winchester 44, Union City 34

     

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

     

    Logansport vs. Anderson, ccd.

     

    Owen Valley vs. Cloverdale, ccd.

     

    ------

     

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  