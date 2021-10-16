Indiana HS football scores

Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

Adams Central 62, Woodlan 0

Avon 35, Noblesville 21

Batesville 40, Connersville 13

Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6

Bloomington North 42, Southport 14

Bluffton 33, Lakeland 29

Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 0

Brown Co. 12, Edgewood 0

Brownsburg 31, Hamilton Southeastern 28

Brownstown 42, Scottsburg 28

Carmel 14, Lawrence Central 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0

Cascade 30, Indpls Ritter 8

Cass 42, Twin Lakes 0

Castle 21, Ev. Memorial 7

Center Grove 21, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 6

Center Grove 21, Indpls Cathedral 6

Centerville 46, Knightstown 0

Central Noble 8, Garrett 0

Charlestown 35, Eastern (Pekin) 14

Churubusco 26, Fairfield 0

Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 8

Columbus East 31, Bedford N. Lawrence 15

Columbus North 36, Terre Haute South 0

Concord 26, Warsaw 22

Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18

Crawfordsville 18, Frankfort 8

Danville 10, N. Montgomery 0

Decatur Central 42, Franklin 7

Delphi 60, Taylor 6

E. Noble 56, Bellmont 7

Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13

Eastern (Greentown) 14, Clinton Prairie 7

Eastside 49, Angola 14

Elkhart 21, New Prairie 14

Ev. Harrison 17, Ev. Bosse 14

Ev. Mater Dei 21, Ev. Reitz 17

Ev. North 28, Ev. Central 6

Fishers 49, Zionsville 46, 2OT

Franklin Co. 28, Beech Grove 26

Frankton 28, Alexandria 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 21

Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Luers 15

Gibson Southern 37, Boonville 6

Glenn 41, S. Bend Washington 0

Goshen 28, Wawasee 25

Greencastle 49, N. Putnam 13

Greenfield 27, New Castle 26

Greensburg 55, Rushville 7

Guerin Catholic 25, Culver Academy 20

Hamilton Hts. 14, Rensselaer 0

Hammond Central, N.Y. 51, E. Chicago Central 12

Hanover Central 28, Calumet 6

Heritage 39, Jay Co. 7

Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0

Highland 27, Kankakee Valley 14

Hobart 40, Munster 14

Homestead 48, Ft. Wayne South 0

Indiana Deaf 42, Southside Home School 12

Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls N. Central 14

Indpls Brebeuf 44, Terre Haute North 13

Indpls Chatard 42, Bloomington South 7

Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 6

Indpls Park Tudor 52, Edinburgh 10

Indpls Pike 10, Lawrence North 7

Indpls Roncalli 35, E. Central 21

Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0

Indpls Washington 48, Indpls Tindley 18

Jasper 42, Vincennes 6

Jeffersonville 40, Jennings Co. 14

Jimtown 35, S. Bend Riley 0

Knox 19, Caston 6

Kokomo 28, Indpls Tech 0

LaVille 19, Culver 6

Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 22

Lafayette Jeff 56, Muncie Central 10

Lapel 42, Eastern Hancock 21

Lawrenceburg 56, S. Dearborn 7

Lebanon 12, Western Boone 7

Leo 14, DeKalb 0

Linton 48, S. Putnam 12

Lowell 17, Andrean 7

Marion 20, McCutcheon 13

Merrillville 40, Chesterton 6

Michigan City 41, Crown Point 28

Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 6

Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14

Mishawaka Marian 16, S. Bend St. Joseph's 6

Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3

Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7

Mooresville 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 27

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 13

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 54, Washington 6

N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Eastern (Greene) 12

N. Decatur 56, Wes-Del 0

N. Harrison 28, Providence 6

N. Knox 28, Paoli 20

N. Newton 12, Tri-County 0

N. Posey 52, Pike Central 16

N. Vermillion 14, Seeger 7

N. White 14, W. Central 0

New Albany 35, Floyd Central 16

New Haven 57, Huntington North 27

New Palestine 55, Delta 6

NorthWood 42, Plymouth 14

Northeastern 60, Hagerstown 27

Northfield 35, N. Miami 0

Northview 44, Indian Creek 0

Norwell 23, Columbia City 13

Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0

Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18

Pendleton Hts. 42, Shelbyville 0

Penn 38, S. Bend Adams 0

Perry Central 33, Mitchell 7

Peru 33, Manchester 13

Pioneer 22, N. Judson 14

Plainfield 28, Martinsville 27

Portage 35, LaPorte 13

River Forest 63, Bowman Academy 0

Rochester 44, Maconaquah 12

S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 6

S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hammond Noll 14

S. Decatur 54, Cambridge City 0

S. Newton 12, Frontier 0

S. Spencer 21, Tell City 14

S. Vermillion 42, Attica 0

Salem 61, W. Washington 0

Seymour 34, Madison 0

Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 20

Silver Creek 61, Corydon 7

Southridge 26, Forest Park 6

Speedway 24, Triton Central 21

Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 7

Sullivan 28, W. Vigo 7

Tecumseh 36, Crawford Co. 3

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Southwood 25

Tipton 28, Lafayette Catholic 13

Tri 41, Union Co. 7

Tri-Central 12, Clinton Central 6, OT

Tri-West 42, Southmont 13

Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 7

W. Lafayette 44, Western 0

W. Noble 26, Prairie Hts. 12

Wabash 12, Whitko 9

Westfield 42, Franklin Central 28

Wheeler 28, Griffith 7

Whiteland 42, Greenwood 28

Whiting 7, Boone Grove 6

Winamac 27, Triton 7

Winchester 44, Union City 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Logansport vs. Anderson, ccd.

Owen Valley vs. Cloverdale, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com