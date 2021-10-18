Monday, October 18, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 58
Normal 63
Record: (1910) 85
Low temperature 42
Low one year ago 31
Normal 43
Record: (1977) 24
Stage of the Maumee 7.8 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 11
For October 37
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For October 4.28 inches (2.64)
For the year 35.77 inches (3.03)
Relative humidity
Highest 79% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 38% at 2 p.m.
Average 59%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:56 a.m.
Sunset 6:55 p.m.
Moonrise 6:25 p.m.
Moonset 6:46 a.m.
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story