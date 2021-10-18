The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, October 18, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 65

    High one year ago 58

    Normal 63

    Record: (1910) 85

    Low temperature 42

    Low one year ago 31

    Normal 43

    Record: (1977) 24

    Stage of the Maumee 7.8 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 11

    For October 37

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For October 4.28 inches (2.64)

    For the year 35.77 inches (3.03)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 79% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 38% at 2 p.m.

    Average 59%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:56 a.m.

    Sunset 6:55 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:25 p.m.

    Moonset 6:46 a.m.

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  