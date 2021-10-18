Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 58

Normal 63

Record: (1910) 85

Low temperature 42

Low one year ago 31

Normal 43

Record: (1977) 24

Stage of the Maumee 7.8 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 11

For October 37

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For October 4.28 inches (2.64)

For the year 35.77 inches (3.03)

Relative humidity

Highest 79% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 38% at 2 p.m.

Average 59%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:56 a.m.

Sunset 6:55 p.m.

Moonrise 6:25 p.m.

Moonset 6:46 a.m.