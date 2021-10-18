Teacher Honor Roll | Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher whose patience shines through has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Faithe (Ciupik) Dangler

School: South Wayne Elementary

Grade teaching: Third grade

Education: I went to FWCS for K-12. I went to Holland Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Shawnee Middle School and Northrop High School. I then earned a bachelor's degree through Indiana University at IPFW.

Years teaching: This year is my second year as a South Wayne Eagle.

City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: I got married this summer to my husband, David. We have two fur babies, a 2-year-old husky-shepherd mix named Buck and a 5-year-old long-haired cat named Sox.

Book you'd recommend: My favorite author of all time is Dr. Seuss. I love his playful language and goofy characters. My favorite children's book is “The Mindful Sloth” by Lynda Haffey. It has a great message of being present in the moment. My favorite chapter book is “The Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen. I love how Brian shows his perseverance and bravery throughout the whole book.

Favorite teachers: My third grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary, Mrs. Muncy. She always had a smile on her face and treated all her students with love and respect. My 10th grade biology teacher at Northrop, Mr. Long. He always pushed me to do my best even when I felt like I couldn't catch on.

Favorite teaching memory: My favorite teacher memory happens often. We sing “the good morning song,” where each student adds a verse to the song. We make a collaborative song, and it always gets even the most timid student to come out of their comfort zone.

Hobbies: I enjoy going on walks. I love playing with my dog, and spending time with my family and friends.

Interesting fact about yourself: I love to be festive and dress up for different holidays.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Never give up. If you believe in yourself and put in the effort, you can accomplish anything. Always be kind and be the reason someone smiles.

Recommended by: Kaitlyn Milliman

Reason for recommendation: She is an “absolute sweetheart who has the utmost patience for her children. She will teach you and show you again until you understand without any frustration shown. Such a passionate teacher and really shows it at all times.”

asloboda@jg.net

Grants

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education, used federal coronavirus relief funding to award $428,973 to 20 college, university and community partners to support 2021 high school graduates as they transition to college. Awards included $24,999 to each Huntington University and Trine University.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech has introduced a doctoral certificate in global leadership for students who have completed a doctoral program at another institution or those who are in the all-but-dissertation stage of their program. It enables students to add a global leadership specialization to their credentials. The doctoral certificate is composed of four courses, or 12 credit hours. On completion of the certificate, students will be prepared to critically analyze theories related to global leadership studies, demonstrate a holistic understanding of global leadership and international research, among other skills. For information, go to phd.indianatech.edu or contact Kristin Conley at 260-422-5561, extension 3417, or KNConley@indianatech.edu.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Silveus Crossing building dedication. Ivy Tech Warsaw was housed in a variety of leased locations until Miller Hall was built. In the past decade, Ivy Tech Warsaw has graduated 1,172 students with 2,195 credentials. It currently serves 515 students and provides 26 high-demand program options, including advanced automation and robotics technology, cyber security, machine tool technology and medical assisting.

Questa

• Questa Education Foundation announced a new program with Parkview Health to assist degree completion in the nursing field. Through the Parkview Nursing Candidate Awards, students within their last year of a nursing degree program are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in fully forgivable loan dollars to assist in completing their education. Applications are open year-round, and students pursuing an associate or bachelor's degree in nursing, including RN-to-BSN and accelerated programs, are eligible to apply. Parkview aims to support more than 60 additional nursing students each year and is allocating all awards to students enrolled in regional nursing programs. Funding is fully forgiven when program graduates work at Parkview for at least one year after graduation. Questa also partners with Parkview to offer two additional scholar programs. For information, go to www.questafoundation.org/parkview or contact Questa at 260-407-6494 or info@questafoundation.org.

Resource

• The Embassy Theatre is offering its first free virtual Learn It Live presentation called Full STEAM Ahead Vol. 3 – When Science Goes Viral, which is available to educators through Oct. 22. Classrooms will virtually join Mister C in his at-home lab as he attempts “the world's coolest experiments,” a news release said. The program is recommended for grades 1-5. Registration includes a teacher resource guide that aligns with Indiana academic standards, a 60-minute performance video, a 10-minute recorded question-and-answer session with the performer, and closed captioning accessibility. The presentation can be accessed at showtix4u.com/event-details/56606.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis Creative Arts will host workshops for high school students and teachers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center along Leesburg Road on the southeast side of campus, 2701 Spring St. The student workshops focus on animation, drawing, music technology, illustration, ceramics, printmaking and photography while those for teachers are in visual art and music technology. Costs are $20 per student and free for teachers. All supplies and lunch are included. Workshops will be followed by a portfolio review and scholarship opportunities for interested individuals. Call 260-399-8064 to register or for information.

• Saint Francis will offer Saturday morning art classes for students in kindergarten through eighth grade from Oct. 30 to Dec. 4. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Cost is $60 and includes all supplies and instructional fees. Registration is available at bit.ly/saturdaymorningart. Early registration is recommended because enrollment is limited. Classes will be held at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center. Call 260-399-8064 for information.

Trine

• Trine University honored Keith Busse with the Pillar of Success award, which recognizes individuals for their achievements and accomplishments, leadership, service, philanthropy and commitment to their community, profession and Trine. Busse, retired Steel Dynamics CEO, has served on the university's board of trustees since 2003.

• Aiden Benysh of Warsaw was named Trine's homecoming king.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.