State's COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million

Indiana crossed a pandemic milestone Monday as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 1 million on the state's coronavirus dashboard.

About 12% of the 1,000,163 diagnoses represented residents in 11 northeast Indiana counties, which together had almost 120,000 cases, the dashboard showed.

Indiana has more than 6.7 million residents and 92 counties.

Along with 701 new cases statewide, Monday's dashboard update reflected one new death for a total of 15,771 Hoosiers killed by COVID-19.

Locally, the Allen County Department of Health reported Monday a daily low last seen Aug. 2 – 51 new cases, bringing the total of known infections among residents to 57,812.

This marked the county's second double-digit daily increase this month and the seventh since Aug. 1, shortly before triple-digit increases became more common.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, the county health commissioner, expressed concern last week that Allen County's new cases have plateaued while the rest of the state and nation have experienced a decrease.

"We are not improving as quickly as I had hoped," Sutter said Oct. 12.

Allen County's death toll remained at 791 Monday, the local health department said.

Information from the county agency doesn't always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health because of reporting delays.

