John Caywood, Allen County building commissioner, dies

Allen County Commissioners shared their condolences Monday after the “sudden and unexpected” death of John Caywood, county building commissioner.

Caywood, 53, died early Sunday morning at Lutheran Hospital, according to a late Monday afternoon statement from the county commissioners.

Caywood had been the building commissioner since Aug. 1, 2016. He served as property maintenance and minimum housing inspector for the building department after he spent 22 years in various roles for Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Code Enforcement, City Utilities and the city police department.

The commissioners were filled with deep sadness and regret to acknowledge Caywood’s death, the statement said.

“John was at the forefront of modernizing the department. His advocacy of technological advances in obtaining building permits and requesting inspections helped keep development growing, even during the recent COVID pandemic,” the statement said. “These and other proactive steps he brought about during his tenure as building commissioner helped lead the county to five consecutive years of building permit values exceeding $1 billion.”

dfilchak@jg.net