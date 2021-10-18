The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, October 18, 2021

    Young Statement on General Colin Powell

    The following was released on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021:

    WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) today issued the following statement regarding the passing of General Colin Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

    “I am saddened by the news of Colin Powell’s passing. I will be praying for his family, he was a faithful husband and a devoted father.

    “Powell was a selfless patriot, a dignified statesman, and a pioneer. As a public servant, Powell embodied the meaning of duty, honor, and country. He uplifted the institutions he touched by serving others.

    “Powell left behind a legacy of unimpeachable integrity. May his example of statesmanship continue to mentor this and future generations to recall how true public leaders lead a nation.”

