Young Statement on General Colin Powell

The following was released on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) today issued the following statement regarding the passing of General Colin Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

“I am saddened by the news of Colin Powell’s passing. I will be praying for his family, he was a faithful husband and a devoted father.

“Powell was a selfless patriot, a dignified statesman, and a pioneer. As a public servant, Powell embodied the meaning of duty, honor, and country. He uplifted the institutions he touched by serving others.

“Powell left behind a legacy of unimpeachable integrity. May his example of statesmanship continue to mentor this and future generations to recall how true public leaders lead a nation.”