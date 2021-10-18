The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, October 18, 2021 8:25 am

    Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

    Associated Press

    WASHIINGTON – Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday.

    In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.

    “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

