Monday, October 18, 2021 8:25 am
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says
Associated Press
WASHIINGTON – Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday.
In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story