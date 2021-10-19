Life without parole sought in slaying

Prosecutors want to be sure that a man accused of killing another man and dismembering his body never walks the streets again.

The Allen County prosecutor's office is asking that Mathew J. Cramer II, 21, be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted in the April 25 death of Shane Van Nguyen, 55. Prosecutors filed the request Sept. 27.

Cramer is expected to stand trial Dec. 13 in Allen Superior Court on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 20, pleaded guilty in July to assisting a criminal who committed murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle. Carreon-Hamilton will be sentenced Dec. 20 in front of Superior Court Judge David Zent.

Nguyen, who operated a food truck in northwest Fort Wayne, had driven to Elkhart to pick up Cramer, who grew up in the Elkhart area, court documents said. The documents said Cramer told Fort Wayne police he planned to kill Nguyen as they drove back to Fort Wayne, where Cramer had a storage unit.

At the storage unit, Cramer told Nguyen to turn his back to him, court documents said. They said Cramer put Nguyen in a choke hold, and Nguyen hit his head hard on the pavement, rendering him unconscious.

Cramer dragged Nguyen into the storage unit, where he finished killing Nguyen, the documents said. He went to Goshen using Nguyen's van and picked up Carreon-Hamilton and another man who was not charged in the killing, court records said.

Cramer bought supplies, such as a hacksaw, with money he stole from Nguyen and drove back to the storage unit, where Carreon-Hamilton held Nguyen's body while Cramer used a knife to dismember him, court documents said.

After they stuffed Nguyen's body into black plastic bags and placed the bags in the van, they were seen early in the morning of April 25 by Sgt. Cary Young, who was on patrol.

Carreon-Hamilton was driving and jumped out of the van after he drove through the parking lot at the BP gas station at Lake Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard. The van crashed through a back fence in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard.

jchapman@jg.net