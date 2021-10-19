State police hosting annual Drug Take Back Day

Area residents can dispose of prescription drugs that are expired, unused or unwanted on Saturday.

The annual "Drug Take Back Day" will take place at Indiana State Police posts across Indiana, including the Fort Wayne post, 5811 Ellison Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program accepts liquid and pill medications, as well as vaping cartridges and vaping pens without batteries. No needles, new or used, will be accepted, state police said in a statement.