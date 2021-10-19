Fort Wayne leaf collection to begin

The City of Fort Wayne will begin collecting leaves in area neighborhoods beginning Nov. 1.

Residents should rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, not in the street, by 7 a.m. Monday of their collection week, the city said today.

The leaf-pick up schedule may fluctuate depending on weather or the volume of leaves in a neighborhood. Pickup will run through Dec. 17.

Leaf pick-up schedule:

Central neighborhoods : Nov. 1 to 5 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 3;

: Nov. 1 to 5 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 3; South neighborhoods : Nov. 8 to 12 and Dec. 6 to 10;

: Nov. 8 to 12 and Dec. 6 to 10; North neighborhoods: Nov. 15 to 19 and Dec. 13 to 17.

There will be no leaf collection on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, or Nov. 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Updates on collection will be provided by 3 p.m. daily at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves, or residents can call 260-427-2603.