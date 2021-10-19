Victims of Wells Street fatal shooting identified

Men from Fort Wayne and Woodburn have been identified as the victims of a shooting at a Wells Street mobile home Sunday night, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Benyamin Jovon McQuiller Jr., 28, of Fort Wayne died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death is the 33rd homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following autopsies.

Lige James Johnson, 30, of Woodburn was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced a short time after arrival, the statement said. It said he died from severe loss of blood because of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the 34th homicide of the year in the county.

Fort Wayne police were called to lot 12 of Wells Street Mobile Home Court, 3126 Wells St., about 9 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to the male victims, officers found one adult woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police have said.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe a man and a woman arrived together to visit a friend.

“Shortly after they arrived, the male suspect arrived at lot 12 with a handgun. The male suspect shot the male and female victims. A struggle ensued over the gun and the male suspect was shot,” police said, adding the suspect was declared dead at a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.