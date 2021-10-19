Coats for Kids campaign begins Nov. 1

The 22nd annual Coats for Kids campaign starts Nov. 1.

Mayor Tom Henry, this year's guest of honor, will kick off the campaign by distributing coats to children at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at MLK Montessori School, 6001 S. Anthony Blvd. The program traditionally provides more than 6,000 warm winter coats to local underserved children.

People can donate new or gently used winter coats in November at partner locations including Peerless Cleaners, Volunteer Center, Sweetwater Sound, YMCA (Fort Wayne and Huntington locations), Darlington Holiday Warehouse, Parkview Ortho Hospital and GM Union Hall. Coats for Kids accepts coats children's size 7 and larger, as well as adult sizes of coats.

People can also donate money by going to volunteerfortwayne.org. The release states that $25 will provide a new coat, hat, scarf and mittens to a child in hardship.

The coats will be delivered the first week of December.