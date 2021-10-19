8 area colleges to vie in food drive

Community Harvest Food Bank will kick off its seventh annual U Can Crush Hunger event today with eight area colleges and universities. The event is a fund drive in which the schools compete to collect food for individuals and families in northeast Indiana.

This year's goal is 100,000 pounds of food.

The competition will run from Oct. 25 through Nov. 12 and involve Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Trine University and University of Saint Francis. The winning college will receive a traveling trophy. Last year's winner was Manchester University.

Monetary donations are also collected. Each dollar donated counts as 4 pounds.