Red River's bankruptcy filing limits Fort Wayne City Council

Fort Wayne City Council learned Tuesday it will have to follow the lead of Red River Waste Solutions for the city’s trash removal needs now that the company has filed bankruptcy.

Red River filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, often referred to as reorganizational bankruptcy, in a federal court last week. The Texas-based company has $31 million in debt, according to court records.

Red River entered a seven-year contract with the city in 2017 after its bid came in about $1.5 million less than Republic Services, the city’s trash hauler before Red River.

City Council requested the Solid Waste District and Red River present an update during the council meeting Tuesday, but Red River told the city it had a “scheduling conflict.” City Council has criticized Red River in the past for thousands of missed pickups around the city.

Tim Haffner, the city’s corporation counsel, explained that Red River is now in a protected position since it filed bankruptcy. From the moment Red River filed, bankruptcy law takes precedence over the contract Red River has with the city.

Attorney Jay Jaffe, Haffner’s colleague, said Red River essentially has three routes it can take moving forward. Red River can reorganize the company on a standalone basis, which would likely involve an infusion of funding or equity.

It can also decide to instead sell its assets to someone with better capital who can operate the business moving forward. The third option involves a hybrid of the first two options, which involves selling some assets and reorganizing with the remaining assets.

Deadlines in bankruptcy hearings are typically set for 120 days, but Jaffe said there are often many extensions. The hard deadline is for the bankrupt company to have reorganization plans filed in 18 months.

