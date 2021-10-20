Verbatim: Holiday Spirit on Display in Downtown Fort Wayne

The following was released on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – It's time to get into the jolly spirit in Downtown Fort Wayne with the seventh annual Window Decorating Contest presented by your Downtown Improvement District.

Downtown businesses and organizations are welcome to participate in this free and festive contest that brightens our community and kicks off the 2021 holiday season in Downtown Fort Wayne. This year's theme is Scenes from a Downtown Snow Globe. Contestants are asked to display their favorite snow globe art and will be judged in two categories, Most Thematic and Most Fort Wayne.

All Window Decorating Contest submissions will be completed by Thanksgiving Eve in time for the always-popular Night of Lights that hosts the iconic lighting of "Santa and His Reindeer," among other holiday displays throughout Downtown Fort Wayne. Night of Lights attracts thousands of people every year, so join in the cheer to make your business or organization pop!

Contestants will need to submit one (single) high-resolution photo, 300 DPI, of the decorated window to: Events@DowntownFortWayne.com. All photos must be submitted by Monday, November 15. Please remember the contest is on the window decoration, not the photo. The photo is to help drive foot traffic to your location for voting purposes. Only one photo per entity will be posted.

To enter, please be mindful of the following Window Decorating Contest deadlines:

Friday, October 29 – JotForm completed and submitted to enter the contest

Monday, November 15 – All photos submitted for posting

Wednesday, November 24 – Voting begins at the Night of Lights

Sunday, December 12 – Voting ends

Friday, December 17 – Winners announced

Cast your vote online for the People's Choice winner. The winner of the Window Decorating Contest will receive a congratulatory advertisement in The Journal Gazette, which circulates throughout Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. Photos of the winning window will be featured in all promotional materials for the 2022 Window Decorating Contest.

Any businesses or organizations that do not have the window space but would like to decorate will be matched with similar contestants to ensure equal participation opportunities. Similarly, any businesses or organizations that have window space but cannot decorate will be matched accordingly.

Spread your holiday pride throughout Downtown Fort Wayne as we celebrate our businesses and organizations with the 2021 Window Decorating Contest presented by your Downtown Improvement District.

For more information, please go to HolidayFestDowntown.com.