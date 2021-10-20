Biola University: Carr, Harstine named to spring Dean's List

Megan Carr of Columbia City and Annalise Harstine of Winona Lake have been named to the spring Dean's List at Biola University, the university has announced.

The list honors students with a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale while enrolled in 12 or more credits, and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2, the college in La Mirada, California, said in a statement.