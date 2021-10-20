Fort Wayne city councilwoman cites alternate use for face masks

It turns out face masks have uses beyond reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, referenced one of those uses during Tuesday's Fort Wayne City Council meeting. City Council invited the Solid Waste District and Red River Waste Solutions to discuss the city's trash services. Red River filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization last week in a Texas court.

No representatives from Red River attended the meeting. Instead, city attorneys walked council through the bankruptcy proceedings and the city's limited options.

About halfway through the 90-minute discussion, Tucker remarked that she had put her face mask back on because her poker face was failing her. She said Red River officials also had not attended a Solid Waste District meeting they had been invited to.

The Democrats on council wore masks through the meeting while the Republicans did not, which has been the case at meeting since the mask mandate was put back in place at Citizens Square. Regardless of how many faces were fully visible, all of the members looked stern during the discussion.