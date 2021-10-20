Warsaw police captain dies

The Warsaw Police Department said Tuesday it is saddened by the unexpected death of Capt. Clay A. Layne, who suffered a medical emergency at his home Oct. 11 and died early Tuesday.

His body was escorted early Tuesday from Fort Wayne to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home in Warsaw by numerous law enforcement officers.

Layne, 52, was hired by Warsaw police in May 1995. During his 26-year career, he has been a field training coordinator and commander, a Sig Sauer and AR-15 armorer, firearms and chemical munitions instructor, Warsaw Dive Team member, and team commander of the Warsaw Emergency Response Team. Layne's service also included eight years in the Indiana Army National Guard as a squad leader.