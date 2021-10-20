City, county websites down

Fort Wayne's and Allen County's websites went down Monday and were still down Tuesday night.

John Perlich, Mayor Tom Henry's spokesman, said the problem is because of technical issues. Officials were unsure when the websites would be working again, he said. There was no security breach, Perlich said.

“The failure was complex enough we have to manually rebuild the servers from our backups,” he said. “We're not going to rush that. We're going to be cautious and do it right.”