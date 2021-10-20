Trot the Trails horse ride Oct. 30

The city of Fort Wayne, Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc. and Allen County are partnering for a third Trot the Trails horse trail ride Oct. 30. The ride will take place along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and will also include 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the Maumee River.

The cost is $10 per rider. Participants can begin the ride any time between 10 a.m. and noon and will need to finish by 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event. Parking is at 820 Coliseum Blvd. N. at the 24/30 Surplus Store (formerly K-Mart).

More information is available on the Three Rivers Horse Trails Facebook page.