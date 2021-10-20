FWPD seek shooting suspect

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in finding a male suspect who they say fired at a vehicle causing damage Tuesday.

Officers were called to 4630 Taylor St. around 6:22 p.m. about a someone touting an assault-style rifle.

Several witnesses told police the individual fired several rounds at a vehicle in the area, but no one was hurt.

Officers said they don't know who the suspect was targeting.

They believe he fled west into the woods next to a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the anonymous P3 Tips app.