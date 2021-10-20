The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 20, 2021 7:39 am

    FWPD seek shooting suspect

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in finding a male suspect who they say fired at a vehicle causing damage Tuesday.

    Officers were called to 4630 Taylor St. around 6:22 p.m. about a someone touting an assault-style rifle.

    Several witnesses told police the individual fired several rounds at a vehicle in the area, but no one was hurt.

    Officers said they don't know who the suspect was targeting.

    They believe he fled west into the woods next to a nearby apartment complex.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the anonymous P3 Tips app.

