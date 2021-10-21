The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 21, 2021 3:20 pm

    Noble County to offer flu, COVID-19 clinic

    The Journal Gazette

    Noble County will be hosting a free flu and COVID-19 shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.

    Those receiving the flu shot must be 6 months old or older. The Pfizer COVID-19 shot is available for anyone 12 years old or older.

    To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.ourshot.in.gov.

     

