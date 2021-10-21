Grant to support Fort Wayne police

The city of Fort Wayne is the recipient of a nearly $96,000 grant that the local police will use to support mental well-being initiatives.

The $95,817 award -- one of 65 grants given nationally -- is through the federal 2021 Law Enforcement Mental Health & Wellness Act Program. This is a two-year federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice - Community Oriented Policing Services.

Fort Wayne was listed as the only Indiana city to receive a grant.

The money will be used to improve the delivery and access to mental health and wellness services to law enforcement, a Thursday news release said. The Fort Wayne Police Department will expand its current programming in these areas, including retired officers, training for the department's Peer Support Team, and the purchase of a Peer Support App for FWPD officers, family members, and retirees. The app will help streamline Peer Support Services, offer 24/7 support for those using the services, and provide metrics and engagement reports to track the benefits of using that technology.