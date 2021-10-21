Verbatim: AEP Foundation, On Behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, Awards $200,000 toward YWCA Northeast Indiana’s New Building, The Hefner Center

The following was released on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, Ind., OCT. 21, 2021 – YWCA Northeast Indiana is pleased to announce a $200,000 grant from the AEP Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, to help support renovation and development of the new building, The Hefner Center.

The Hefner Center, located at 1313 W. Washington Center Road, will house: Bonnie’s House, the YWCA’s domestic violence crisis center; Hope and Harriet, the YWCA’s addiction recovery program; and its other programs and offices. The renovated building will include the AEP Foundation Ballroom, where the YWCA will have meetings and other events.

The YWCA announced the grant and ballroom name today at Memorial Coliseum during the organization’s 25th annual Circle fundraiser. Beginning in 2022, the YWCA looks forward to hosting its annual Circle event in the AEP Foundation Ballroom.

Paula Hughes-Schuh, chief executive officer of the YWCA Northeast Indiana, offered her appreciation to the AEP Foundation and I&M. “We are deeply grateful for the AEP Foundation's and Indiana Michigan Power’s support of YWCA Northeast Indiana, our mission and generosity to the clients we serve,” she said. “Their early contribution to this project shows their commitment to the citizens of Northeast Indiana.”

YWCA Northeast Indiana anticipates completing renovations to the building and moving all operations to The Hefner Center – the former location of Hall’s Guesthouse – in 2022. Meanwhile, residential programs and services continue to operate at the YWCA’s current facilities at 5920 Decatur Road and 2417 Fairfield Ave.

“The YWCA performs vital services in Northeast Indiana, and I&M and the AEP Foundation are proud to assist with renovation of the building that will expand recovery options for women with children and support the YWCA’s other programs,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer of Indiana Michigan Power. “With the YWCA’s offices, crisis center and addiction recovery program moving to The Hefner Center, the AEP Foundation Ballroom will offer the organization a welcoming space for conferences, education, events, meetings and other functions important to such a dynamic organization that serves thousands of women and children each year.”

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA NEIN serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, chemical dependencies, and sexual assault in six northeastern Indiana counties. YWCA NEIN also offers educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships, operates a boutique that suits underprivileged women for interviews, and participates in racial justice initiatives.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit www.ywcanein.com.