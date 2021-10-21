Student tears, morning announcements face former South Wayne principal

A crying first grader added to the noise inside South Wayne Elementary School's office Thursday morning as bus drivers arrived to take students on trips to Fox Island and the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.

Dixie Garner stood amid the bustle, grasping a hand-held radio – a symbol she was the school's leader for the day instead of Principal Brenda West.

"We're having quite a time with that," Garner said, referring to the upset student.

Garner was visiting as part of Fort Wayne Community Schools' annual Principal for a Day event, which was held virtually last year.

Of the approximately 40 participants, Garner's expectations likely best matched reality. The other guest principals represented the FWCS school board, businesses, churches, service organizations and community groups, whereas Garner actually worked as South Wayne's principal.

She retired at the end of the 2006-07 academic year after leading the school for about 15 years, overlapping with West's time as a teacher.

Garner said she stepped into her old role at West's invitation and noticed differences almost immediately.

For example, she said, the morning announcements are "way, way out of my league" now that they are conducted via Zoom -- a COVID-inspired change -- rather than through the public address system.

West guided Garner through the four-story building and introduced her former boss to students as her friend. When kindergartners flocked to give West a hug, the principal encouraged them to hug Garner as well.

"I saw you on the screen," one kindergartner told Garner, referring to the guest principal's participation in morning announcements.

"Me, too," another girl said.

