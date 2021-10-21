Thursday, October 21, 2021 11:02 am
Vaccine discussion set for Saint Francis
The Journal Gazette
The University of Saint Francis will host a discussion about vaccines at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Cougar Den behind Trinity Hall, 2701 Spring St.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Multicultural Center and Student Activities Council will present the discussion, and panelists will discuss vaccines from a scientific, medical, spiritual and educational perspective.
Refreshments will be provided.
