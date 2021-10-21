County posts another virus death; total 797

Another Allen County resident died and 161 tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department said Wednesday.

The count includes 68 confirmed cases and 93 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 58,054 cases and 797 deaths Tuesday.

Statewide, 2,023 more COVID-19 cases were reported, through about midnight Tuesday, on the Indiana Department of Health's online dashboard, along with 51 additional deaths that occurred between Sept. 13 and Oct. 19.

Through Tuesday, the coronavirus has been the cause of 15,883 Indiana deaths since March 16 last year.