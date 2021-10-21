Thursday, October 21, 2021 10:58 am
Work to limit lanes on State Boulevard
The Journal Gazette
Starting today, State Boulevard will have lane restrictions between Bolton Drive and Sherbourne Boulevard so work can be done in the right of way.
Security Door Inc. will be doing the work, which is scheduled to be completed Oct. 28, weather permitting.
For more information or for problems that may develop, call the city's Right of Way Department at 260-427-6155 or go to www.trecthefort.org for more information.
