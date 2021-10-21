St. Joe Center Kroger sets drug take-back

Kroger Marketplace at 6002 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, is among the locations accepting expired and unused medications for safe disposal Saturday.

The drug take-back is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The state police post, 5811 Ellison Road, is also accepting prescription drugs.

The program's goal is to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs. All sites will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs – liquid and pill medications – that will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be accepted. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.

This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.