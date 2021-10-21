Silver Alert issued for Claypool man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 41-year-old Claypool man missing since early today.

David Metzger is 6 feet tall, weighs 210 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red and orange striped short sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.

Metzger is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.